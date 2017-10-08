Casper man dies in two-vehicle accident near Angora

A 22 year old Casper man died after his vehicle collided with a semi just north of Angora Saturday night.

The Nebraska State Patrol said Braxton Fuller was driving his Jeep northbound on Highway 385 a mile north of Angora Saturday night just after 7:30 p.m. when he collided with a southbound semi.

The semi, driven by 75 year old Bernie Wynne of Scottsbluff was engulfed in flames and burned a parked car on the west side of the highway.

Fuller’s Jeep came to rest in the east side ditch, where he was pronounced dead.

A portion of Highway 385 was closed for several hours while the fire was put out, debris was removed, and the accident was investigated.

The Patrol said that seat belts were in use and airbags were deployed.