Catapult to take the Midwest Theater stage Thursday night

Tickets are still available to see an imaginative combination of dance, story-telling, and sculpture at the Midwest Theater this week.

The shadow dance company Catapult made the finals of season 8 of NBC’s America’s Got Talent, and will be performing Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Group founder Adam Battlestein says young and old alike will find Catapult is all about the human body and its ability to transform. “they can expect to see a kind of shadow-illusion show where they’re going to see human bodies turn into unexpected shapes inn a way that they’ll be able to watch it happen and still won’t know quite how we do it,” says Battlestein.

Tickets are $30 for members, $35 for non-members, and can be purchased at the theater box office, by calling 632-4311, online at MidwestTheater.com or at the door the evening of the performance.