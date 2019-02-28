Cathy Fillinger named First State Bank’s Community Champion for February

When you walk into the front entryway at the Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home, the beautiful holiday decor that greets you is attributed to one person.

Cathy Fillinger was nominated as First State Bank’s Community Champion for keeping things fresh season after season, keeping decorations in-line with the current holidays.

That extra effort makes the veteran’s home feel more like “home” for its residents and guests, and that’s why Fillinger was nominated and selected.

