Cathy Fillinger named First State Bank’s Community Champion for February

BY Ryan Murphy | February 28, 2019
Cathy Fillinger (left) presented with First State Bank Community Champion Award by Marketing Director Becca Tompkins (right) (Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

When you walk into the front entryway at the Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home, the beautiful holiday decor that greets you is attributed to one person.

Cathy Fillinger was nominated as First State Bank’s Community Champion for keeping things fresh season after season, keeping decorations in-line with the current holidays.

That extra effort makes the veteran’s home feel more like “home” for its residents and guests, and that’s why Fillinger was nominated and selected.

Watch her full segment now- and you can nominate someone who makes a positive impact on our community by clicking here.

