Cause of Bellevue trailer “improper disposal of smoking materials”

BY Kevin Mooney | September 18, 2018
Deputy State Fire Marshall Ryan Sylvester says “improper disposal of smoking materials” was the cause of a fire that destroyed a trailer in the Bellevue subdivision last Friday. Sylvester says the occupant had an ashtray outside and something likely smoldered for a time before getting the fire going.

The fire took three fire departments an hour and a half to contain on a windy day after the fire spread to some nearby trees and even had a trailer next door smoldering. The lone occupant escaped unharmed with the help of a neighbor who called in the fire.

25 personnel from the Gering, Scottsbluff, and Scottsbluff Rural fire departments responded to the fire.

