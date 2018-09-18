class="post-template-default single single-post postid-335875 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Cause of Gering trailer fire:”Improper disposal of smoking materials”

BY Kevin Mooney | September 18, 2018
Deputy State Fire Marshall Ryan Sylvester says “improper disposal of smoking materials” was the cause of a fire that destroyed a trailer in Gering’s Bellevue subdivision last Friday. Sylvester says the occupant had an ashtray outside and something likely smoldered for a time before getting the fire going.

The fire took three fire departments an hour and a half to contain on a windy day after the fire spread to some nearby trees and even had a trailer next door smoldering. The lone occupant escaped unharmed with the help of a neighbor who called in the fire.

25 personnel from the Gering, Scottsbluff, and Scottsbluff Rural fire departments responded to the fire.

