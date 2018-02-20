Cause of rural Mitchell fire still undetermined

The cause of a fire that destroyed a rural Scotts Bluff County home is still undetermined.

Mitchell Fire Chief Jon Wurdeman says Deputy State Fire Marshall Ryan Sylvester is still investigating the blaze that demolished the home of Chris and Sara Mitchell on County Road G. Wurdeman said Sylvester indicated the couple had used the fireplace but they told him they had put it out prior to leaving at 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters from Mitchell, Morrill, and Scottsbluff, Gering and Scottsbluff Rural Fire Departments responded around 9:30 p.m. The home was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Crews battled zero degree temperatures, and remained on scene until about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday extinguishing the blaze. Wurdeman says the home and contents are estimated to be worth $120,000.

Carissa Smith with Firefighter Ministry says they are helping the couple, their son and daughter with all immediate necessities, and the family spent the night with a family member.

She says they will continue to help the family find a new rental home and any other needs that arise. Anyone wanting to make donations can do so at First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff or at any local Platte Valley Bank location.