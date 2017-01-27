Caution urged as winds cause drifting on county roads

Scotts Bluff County Roads officials are advising caution on county roads Friday due to wind-blown snow causing significant drifting in some areas.

With winds picking up across the region Friday morning, many of the county roads that had previously been opened up were showing signs of drifting back up again.

The Scotts Bluff County Road department says their crews are busy trying to keep up, but with this much snow and winds gusting over 30 mph, it is easily blowing back onto and across road surfaces causing drifts to form.

The department advises that conditions were worse mainly on north-south roads, and are advising you need to be aware of conditions and exercise extreme caution.