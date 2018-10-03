Cedar Canyon school property up for sale again

A former school property south of Gering is up for sale again.

Andy and Steve Laws, who own Accelerated Receivable Solutions and Magnet Solutions, had purchased the 20,000 square foot Cedar canyon school property and the additional ten acres early this year and moved their business from 23rd Street and Broadway to the school location. But Steve Laws says the telephone infrastructure did not meet their needs.

Laws says the 20,000 square foot building and the ten acres surrounding it has great potential.

Laws says the purchase price is slightly more than the $194,000 they bought the property for last year. The property is located at the intersection of Carter Canyon Road and County Road 19 south of Gering.