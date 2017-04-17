Cedar Canyon School’s fate may be determined this evening

The Gering School Board has action on the continuing operation of Cedar Canyon school on the Monday evening agenda.

The School District says they are considering closing the Kindergarten through 4th grade school because figures show Cedar Canyon’s cost per student is two and a times the cost per student at the other three elementary schools.

But parents told school board members at a public meeting two weeks ago the school district’s figures are flawed and if all of the schools were considered equally they would be comparable regarding cost.

The parents also emphasized test scores show their their students get a far better education than students at the in-town schools. They also claim the district has done nothing to promote the while losing rural students to other districts.

Board members have questioned whether there is enough interest by in-town families to bus their students to Cedar Canyon if they keep the school open and make a concerted effort to increase enrollment.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Gering council chambers.