Celebrate Scottsbluff’s arts organizations Tuesday evening

Tuesday night the Midwest Theater, West Nebraska Arts Center and Theatre West are joining together to present “A Night Out for the Arts,” featuring a piano performance by Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra’s principal keyboard player Richard Fountain.

Midwest Theater Executive Director Billy Estes says Arts Advocacy Day is an opportunity to celebrate the arts in our community, and for patrons to join forces with the local organizations to emphasize the value of art.

Estes said, “For the town of Scottsbluff to have three amazing arts organizations to be doing work in many different medians and places, it is a treasure to have. And it is because we have all this great community support.”

The evening at the Midwest Theater will begin with a free master class for local piano students of all ages, from 4-5 p.m. To register, call the Midwest Theater 308-632-4311.

From 5-7 p.m., West Nebraska Arts Center will be set up in the Midwest Theater lobby with demonstrations by local artists. Fountain will perform shortly after 7 p.m. Free will donations for the local arts are being accepted during the evening.