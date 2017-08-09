Certified glasses will ensure safe solar eclipse viewing

In order to view the moon’s encroachment on the sun during the upcoming solar eclipse, you’ll need to make sure you have the right kind of solar filter sunglasses, which block more than 99.99 percent of sunlight, as well as ultraviolet and infrared radiation.

Gering Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Karla Nieden-Streeks says you need to be wary before purchasing your glasses because not all manufacturers are selling products that are up to code.

Nieden-Streeks says the local tourism officials did their research before ordering their 45,000 pairs of glasses to ensure they meet the safety standards.

There are two certified companies in the U.S., American Paper Optics and Rainbow, and Nieden-Streeks says they purchased their glasses from American Paper Optics.

Nieden-Streeks says their “Moon Over the Monument” glasses meet ISO 12312-2 standards (filters for direction observation of the sun) as well as AS/NZA 1338.1:2012 filters for eye protectors.

The glasses will be available free for anyone at the three official viewing locations at Five Rocks Amphitheater, Legacy of the Plains Museum, and the Lander Soccer Complex on the day of the eclipse.