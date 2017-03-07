class="post-template-default single single-post postid-220440 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Chadron, Alliance endorse Boutique Air

BY Kevin Mooney | March 7, 2017
Chadron and Alliance have endorsed the federal Department of Transportation renewing Boutique Air’s Essential Air Service contract for the route linking them with Denver. The current 2-year contract expires June 1st.

The Alliance City Council approved its recommendation for Boutique over Great Lakes Airlines Monday night while Chadron City Manager Wayne Anderson, acting as the airport manager, acted for his city. He expects a decision from the DOT around the end of the month or early April.

Anderson says Boutique’s bid, as it was 2 years ago, is much higher than that of Great Lakes but also like 2 years ago is much stronger with more service on a airline that’s proven to be much more reliable.

Both Anderson and interim Alliance City Manager Rick Kuckkahn say boardings in their towns are up sharply since Boutique took over.

