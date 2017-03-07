Chadron City Manager announces retirement

Chadron City Manager Wayne Anderson says he’s retiring with his last day to be next Monday. Anderson made the announcement at last night’s city council meeting, saying he’d broken the news last week to the council, city department heads, and others.

Anderson said at 4-1/2 years as city manager, he’s spent about a year and a half longer in the position than the average city manager and that it’s “time to go on and do other things” even though he doesn’t have any future plans.

He admits one reason for his decision to step down now is that all 3 of the big projects of his tenure are now done – ahe storm sewer expansion project, reconstruction of 3rd Street/Highway 20 area, and the conversion of the swimming pool into the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center.

Another reason he’s stepping down is that it’s been 15 years since he’s had a vacation

Nothing was said about the process that Chadron will use in finding Anderson’s successor or when it will start.