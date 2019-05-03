Chadron Couple Charged with Child Abuse after Police find meth, guns in home

A Chadron couple is facing multiple felony charges following the execution of an April search warrant on their home.

On April 4, Chadron Police searched the home of Makael Howard and Janna Davis. During the search, they found methamphetamine, marijuana, and firearms.

Court documents say the two children living in the home could have easy access to the contraband; in the bedroom, methamphetamine and pipes were in a duffel bag on the floor, and in the office of the home their were meth pipes laying on floor in the corners of the room.

Officers also found a modified short shotgun in an unlocked gun safe, and 11 other firearms.

Both were arrested on charges of: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Short Shotgun, Possession of a Firearm while in the Commission of a Felony, and Commit Intentional Child Abuse (No Injury).

Howard and Davis are out on bond, and are scheduled to be back in court on June 5th for their Preliminary Hearing.