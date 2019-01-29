Chadron couple face charges after WING Task Force investigation

A Chadron pair is facing a variety of drug-related charges after two separate investigations stretching back into 2018 were tied together by law enforcement.

38-year-old Mandi Hardy and 34-year-old James Hardy are being held in the Dawes County Jail following search warrants served Jan. 11 by Chadron Police, the WING Drug Task Force and the Nebraska State Patrol. The initial warrant for a residence on Bordeaux Street stemmed from a local investigation into multiple burglaries and thefts, along with a WING investigation into the manufacture and delivery of controlled substances.

According to a release by Police Investigator Matt Freeman, at the initial search officers found several controlled substances including methamphetamine, prescription pills, and controlled veterinarian pharmaceuticals, as well as chemicals and equipment to make controlled substances, stolen credit cards and burglary tools.

Police say a secondary search at a storage unit used by the Hardys uncovered more suspected controlled substances, followed by the discovery of a cache of stolen property, including Tramadol pills and Diazepam, located on Federal National Grasslands.

Mandi Hardy was arrested that day, and James Hardy apprehended this past Monday. Each are charged with felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of Tramadol and child abuse. In addition, Mandi Hardy is charged with possession of Ketamine with intent to deliver, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, possession of burglary tools, misdemeanor possession of stolen property and drug paraphernalia.

Bond in both cases has been set at $75,000 with a 10% provision.