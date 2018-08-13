Chadron man arrested for Sunday robbery

A 20-year-old Chadron man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday robbery.

Officers say the victim reported that Wakiyan Dreamer threatened him with a pocket knife and demanded that he give him money, his cell phone and a bottle of Jack Daniels. The victim complied and Dreamer fled the area.

Chadron officers located Dreamer at a residence in Chadron and found the knife used in the robbery. He was arrested and charged with :

Robbery, a class II felony

Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, a class II felony

False Reporting, a class I misdemeanor

Minor in Possession of Alcohol, a class III misdemeanor

Bond for Dreamer was set at 10% of $50,000.