Chadron man arrested for Sunday robbery

BY Ryan Murphy | August 13, 2018
Dawes County Jail Booking Photo

A 20-year-old Chadron man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday robbery.

Officers say the victim reported that Wakiyan Dreamer threatened him with a pocket knife and demanded that he give him money, his cell phone and a bottle of Jack Daniels. The victim complied and Dreamer fled the area.

Chadron officers located Dreamer at a residence in Chadron and found the knife used in the robbery. He was arrested and charged with :

  • Robbery, a class II felony
  • Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, a class II felony
  • False Reporting, a class I misdemeanor
  • Minor in Possession of Alcohol, a class III misdemeanor

Bond for Dreamer was set at 10% of $50,000.

