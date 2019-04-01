Chadron man arrested Friday night after reported downtown stabbing

A 27-year-old man is facing charges after law enforcement investigates an assault involving a sharp-bladed instrument Friday in downtown Chadron.

Richard Reyes was arrested for second degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony, with bond set at 10% of $100,000.

Chadron Police were called to a local bar on East 2nd Street, finding a male victim had been assaulted and was bleeding from the head. Officers were told the assault victim had been stabbed by a sharp bladed instrument, which was located in an alley a short distance away.

Through interviews with the victim and witnesses, Reyes was identified as the suspect and was traced to his apartment several blocks away. After getting a search warrant, officers seized Reyes’ clothing, boots and cell phone.

The assault victim was transported to the Chadron Community Hospital by the Chadron Fire Department, where he was treated for his injuries and later released.