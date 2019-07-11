Chadron Man Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

A Chadron man has been arrested for possession of child pornography, attempted possession of child pornography, attempted sexual assault of a child and attempted incest.

Late yesterday afternoon, the Chadron Police Department began an investigation related to attempts by 37 year old Jonathan Lame to get nude text photographs of his 12 year female niece.

Police Chief Tim Lordino says Lame was subsequently arrested in Wilson Park where he thought he was meeting up with the 12 year old, but was contacted by Chadron Police Officers.

Chadron Police continued their investigation by serving a search warrant at the Lame residence, where they seized computers, a gaming console, cellular phones and other media storage devices.

Three juvenile children, all under the age of 12, were removed from the Lame house and released to Nebraska Health and Human Services.

Lame was arrested and transported to the Dawes County Jail, where his bond is set at 10% of $50,000.00.