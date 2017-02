A Chadron man with a warrant from Fall River County, South Dakota has been arrested by Chadron Police.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, Chadron officers received information that 26-year-old Gage Canaday had an outstanding warrant for delivering methamphetamine to an inmate inside a jail and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.

Chadron Police arrested Canaday at his place of employment without incident and is being held at the Dawes County Jail on a $10,000 bond.