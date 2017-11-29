Chadron man busted for marijuana grow operation

A Chadron man is behind bars following a Tuesday afternoon drug bust.

Chadron Police and members of the WING Drug Task Force obtained information there was a possible marijuana grow operation inside the residence of 501 Shelton Street.

An investigation began and as a result a search warrant was obtained by law enforcement for the residence. The search warrant was served at approximately 4:30 P.M. by members of the Chadron Police Department and WING Drug Task Force.

A search of the residence result in the seizure of numerous items related to the manufacturing of marijuana along with 4 marijuana plants. Items seized included scales, jars containing suspected marijuana, lighting, grow tents, ventilation systems, marijuana inhalation devices, two firearms and various other paraphernalia items.

As a result of the investigation, 41 year old Leon Garza was taken into custody and transported to the Dawes County Jail. Garza was charged with Manufacturing Marijuana.

WING/HIDTA Drug and Violent Crime Task Force is comprised of investigators whose responsibility is to investigate drug and violent crime in the Panhandle area of Nebraska and is partially funded through a Nebraska Crime Commission grant. The WING/HIDTA Task Force received assistance from the Chadron Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.