Chadron man charged in physical abuse of 6 year old boy

A 33 year old Chadron man has been arrested for felony Child Abuse resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and two other felonies regarding facial injuries to a 6 year old boy.

A media release says Clint Canaday was taken into custody Friday after Chadron Police investigated a case involving the youth, who was at the Chadron hospital July 12th being treated for facial injuries. The child was dismissed and transported to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper Wyoming for specialized treatment for his injuries.

Canaday was arrested after the Police Department served two search warrants and an arrest warrant at 75 Westview trailer park, in Chadron. Several items were taken as a result of the search, including six cellular phones, a video camera system, a yellow electric cattle prod and a black tape measure.

Canaday is also charged with 2nd Degree Felony Assault and Use of a Deadly weapon to commit a felony (Class II Felony), as well as other unrelated misdemeanor offenses to include DUS, false reporting and disturbing the peace. Canaday was booked into the Dawes County Jail.

The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska Health and Human Services, CAPSTONE, the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Health and Human Services.

Bond was set by Judge Paul Wess at 10% of $50,000. Two minor children were placed into the custody of Nebraska Health and Human Services.