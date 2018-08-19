Chadron man in serious condition after getting struck by pickup

An 84-year-old Chadron man is in serious condition after being struck by a pickup Saturday evening.

Chadron Police say at 9:17 p.m. Quinten Hugh was attempting to cross the street by the Eagle movie theater. He did not use the crosswalk and was struck by a Ford F250 driven by a 17-year-old.

Hugh was transported to Chadron Community Hospital and later airlifted to Regional West by Medlink Air. Police say Hugh is listed in serious condition; drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be factors in this accident.

The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Chadron Fire Department.