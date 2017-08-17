Chadron man wins NGPC bighorn sheep permit

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved a bighorn sheep season for 2018. It authorized one auction and one lottery permit for the season at its meeting August 17 in North Platte.

In addition, the drawing for the 2017 bighorn sheep lottery permit was held, with Frank Nemeth of Chadron the winner. There were 2,754 applications in the lottery. The 2017 season is November 28 to December 22.

In other business, the commission:

Amended fisheries aquaculture regulations regarding the application for importation of aquatic organisms and requirements related to the discovery of pathogens

Approved an increase in the cash change fund at the Rock Creek State Fish Hatchery and established a cash change fund at the Valentine State Fish Hatchery

Approved a permanent easement for the Loup River Public Power District to bury an overhead power line on Wilkinson Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Platte County

Approved a land trade in Sioux County with the state’s Board of Educational Lands and Funds for 15 acres adjacent to Gilbert-Baker WMA in exchange for a 27-acre tract

Approved acquisition of 747.81 acres in Banner County adjacent to William’s Gap WMA

Approved hunting seasons in specific state parks and state historical parks

Approved a resolution supporting the recommendation of the Blue Ribbon Panel on Sustaining America’s Diverse Fish and Wildlife Resources and the Alliance for America’s Fish and Wildlife Campaign.

The Commission heard public comments regarding the Lake McConaughy/Lake Ogallala Master Plan. Staff gave an update on the Berggren Plan for Pheasants/Open Fields and Waters Program and gave a preview of the Upland Game Forecast. In addition, staff gave presentations on the Conservation Environmental Review Tool and the Nebraska Natural Legacy Project’s Loess Canyon Biologically Unique Landscape.