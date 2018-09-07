Chadron Police arrest man following suspicious activity at bank

A 21-year-old man has been arrested by Chadron police after receiving a phone call about a man parked outside First National Bank who had a gun.

On Thursday afternoon, police contacted the man and determined that he had a handgun concealed on his person. Bank employees also said that the male- later identified as Jonathan Edward Landry- was suspected of conducting suspicious financial transactions on the account of a man who was inside the bank.

Police were told that several money orders were forged and mobile deposited in an account and then withdrawn. Police were also advised that several questionable checks were deposited at the ATM.

Chadron Police arrested Landry on charges of 1st Degree Forgery and Carrying a Concealed Weapon, as well as an outstanding warrant from Idaho for for Felony Eluding.