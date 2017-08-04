Chadron Police arrest man for baseball bat attack

Chadron Police have arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted another man Wednesday while the two were drinking.

Police say they responded to the hospital after a report of a man being treated for injuries to his arm and shoulder when he was attacked by someone with a baseball bat. Police interviewed witnesses and then obtained a search warrant where they found what they believe is the weapon used in the attack and the suspect, 27 year old Daris Top Bear.

Top Bear was arrested on suspicion of second degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He is being held at the Dawes County jail on 10% of $10,000 bond.