Chadron Police ask for help in solving unsolved burglaries

Chadron Police are asking for the public’s help in solving 25 residential burglaries since early 2017 that remain unsolved.

Police say the suspect or suspects have entered both locked and unlocked homes and the items taken include electronic devices, currency, firearms and clothing. The majority of the items taken are gaming consoles such as Xboxes and PlayStations. Many of the break-ins have occurred in an area bordered to the north and south by Main Street and Maple Street and to the east and west by East 1st Street and West 10th Street.

Police also say the burglaries have occurred at night and they believe by people who live in or near the area where the crimes are taking place.

Police are asking the public to report anything suspicious or out of place day or night or leave an anonymous tip that may make you eligible for a reward with Nebraska State Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-1494 or via the internet at nebraskacrimestoppers.com