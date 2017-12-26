Chadron Police Department’s 13th Annual Shop with a Cop another success

As Christmas arrived over the weekend, the Chadron Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program came to an end.

The Police Department was able to help out so many children by purchasing clothing, toys, food and more. They were able to obtain beds for several children that had none.

One new things they did this year is scheduled a special showing of the new Star Wars movie. They filled the theater with children by providing free tickets to the show. This was made possible thanks to an anonymous donor with this special request.

The Chadron Police Department would like to say “Thank You” to the generous citizens, local businesses, and organizations for their continued support to our program. The generosity of so many has brought joy and relief to so many others this holiday season. This year the program was able to serve over 180 kids, with cash donations totaling approximately $9,000, as well as numerous toys, stuffed animals, and other non-cash donations.

“We are truly a great community filled with wonderful people willing to help out our neighbors,” says Officer Derek Bauer.

The Chadron Police Department is always taking donations for Shop with the Cop and will be used during the 2018 holiday season. If you have questions, feel free to contact me at the police department 432-0510 or by email at dbauer@chadronpld.com