Chadron Police investigating home and car thefts

The Chadron Police Department is currently investigating multiple residential burglaries, stolen vehicles and thefts from motor vehicles that have happened over the previous two weeks.

Police say locked and unlocked homes and vehicles have been targeted. Items taken from homes include jewelry, electronic devices, currency, firearms and hunting equipment. Vehicles targeted were both locked and unlocked and the items taken include currency, purses, and stereo equipment. Chadron Police have recovered two of the three stolen vehicles. They are presently looking for a White 2004 Cadillac SRX with Nebraska plates; 69-A993. There have been four residential burglaries and eight thefts of items from vehicles that include the three stolen vehicles.

“We are asking that you lock your vehicles and hide items of value in the trunk or glove box. We also are encouraging the public to secure your home and valuables. Area lighting around your home is a strong deterrent to criminals. Don’t be an easy target,” says Lieutenant Hickstein.

Anyone with informaration or seeing something suspicious should call the Chadron Police Department at (308) 432-0510 or 911 in cases of an emergency. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at (308)432-0519. Crime Stoppers can also utilized at 1-800-422-1494 or via the internet at http://www.nebraskacrimestoppers.com