Chadron Police investigating rash of thefts

The Chadron Police Department is urging residents to lock their vehicles and take out valuables after a string of thefts that occurred on Thursday and Friday night.

Lt. Rick Hickstein says they are investigating multiple thefts, including a pickup, dirt bikes, a utility trailer, and items from inside vehicles.

Hickstein says the vehicles that were reported stolen had keys readily available within them, but items stolen from vehicles had been both locked and unlocked.

One vehicle has been recovered, but is still searching for a stolen silver 2000 Chevy Silverado pickup with Nebraska license plate 61416R.

Hickstein says the suspects involved with these crimes remain at large, and is asking the public to contact them if they have any information regarding the thefts. People can call the Chadron Police Department at 308-432-0510 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 308-432-0519.