Chadron Police make large drug bust

BY Ryan Murphy | February 14, 2018
Courtesy Chadron Police Department

Chadron Police have seized more than 70 pounds of marijuana, as well as $6,700 cash and 5.8 grams of methamphetamine following a Wednesday morning investigation.

Police were dispatched to the Chadron Maverik after getting a call about a woman sleeping in a vehicle next to one of the gas pumps. Officers made contact with the lone occupant, 35-year-old Sara Boyd of Nampa, Idaho and received consent to search the car.

During the initial search, officers found 5.8 grams of methamphetamine and a meth pipe. Police obtained a search warrant for the rest of the vehicle and found 70 pounds of high grade marijuana with an estimated street value of $500,000. 

Officers also found $6,783.74 in cash and ledgers which indicated the marijuana was in route to Iowa, Ohio and Indiana.

Boyd was arrested and transported to jail where her bond was set at 10% of $100,000 for the following offenses:

  • Possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine a class IV felony
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a class II felony
  • Possession of marijuana over one pound, a class IV felony
  • Possession of money used or intended to be used to facilitate a violation of subsection one of 28-416, a class IV felony
  • Possession of a controlled substance without a Tax Stamp, a class IV felony
