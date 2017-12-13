Chadron Police warn public to be vigilant among rash of home burglaries

The Chadron Police Department is urging the public to take extra precautions securing their homes, as officers have investigated 13 residential burglaries since August.

The perpetrators have entered homes that have been both locked and unlocked, and stolen many video gaming systems, money, guns and clothing.

Officer Justin Budd says they are asking people to secure their homes and their valuables.

“This includes locking the doors and windows at your home. Area lighting around your home is a strong deterrent to criminals. Don’t be an easy target,” says Officer Budd. “Write down or take pictures any serial numbers on your valuables and keep the list in a secured location. This can help aid the law enforce if you become a victim of a crime.”

Police say suspects involved with these break-ins remain at large, and if anyone has any information regarding these crimes to call the department at 308-423-0510.

The Chadron Police Department will do “Vacation House Checks” on residences and or apartments while you are away on vacation or the holidays. All you have to do is call the Chadron Police Department and ask for a vacation house check and provide a little information such as the address and the time you will be away.