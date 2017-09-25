Chadron residents accused of theft of debit card and drug use

Two Chadron residents have been charged with using a stolen credit card to make over $2,300 in purchases along with several drug violations.

20 year old Tristan King and 19 year old Jesse Shafer are accused with the unauthorized use of the card, which the victim reported to Chadron police August 15th.

The documents say three of the reported dozen illegal transactions were purchases at the local Wal-Mart store August 10th. Police say surveillance video showed individuals identified as Shafer and King using the card and King signing the victim’s name while using a forged photo ID that had the same birthdate as the victim.

The documents say Police gained a search warrant for King’s residence and located the items purchased on Wal-Mart receipts, the lost debit card, and drug paraphernalia plus evidence of evidence of drug use. Shafer is alleged to have found the card.

Both men face over a half dozen charges that include unauthorized use and criminal possession of a financial transaction device, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. Shafer is also charged with forgery while King is facing a child abuse count for having an infant in the same apartment where alleged drug use was evident.