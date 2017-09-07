Chadron schools lift lockout after search for South Dakota suspect

Chadron Public Schools have ended the lockout requested this morning by the Chadron Police Department while officers searched for a suspect wanted for questioning in South Dakota.

The lockout concluded around noon after a grid search failed to turn up any sign of 59-year old Harry Evans, leading police to conclude there was no longer a threat.

School Superintendent Dr. Caroline Winchester says a lockout doesn’t affect regular school operations, it just bars anyone from leaving the building and shuts down the electronic key system for all outside doors.

With the key system off, a staffer inside the building must visually confirm the identity of anyone wanting to enter before letting them in.

Activation of a lockout also activates the school district’s automatic notification system that sends a text message to parents and others who’ve subscribed to it.

Chadron police have not released specifics on why Evans is being sought, only that he is wanted in South Dakota for questioning related to felony crimes.

Evans was last seen with a 1998 Dodge Dakota pickup, red with grey primer paint and SD License Plate #-2H-7104

The Chadron Department asks that anyone seeing Evans immediately contact the Chadron dispatch center at 308-432-0510