Chadron State College Math Science Initiative receives $500,000 gift

Chadron State Foundation Chair Marjean Terrell announced Friday that the college’s effort to renovate and expand the Math Science Building received a big boost with a $500,000 donation. The gift came from the Sutherland Foundation, located in Oerland Park, Kansas

The Math Science Initiative is part f the Chadron State Foundation’s Next Horizon Campaign that is currently raising funds for capital projects and scholarships.

Terrell says the gift provides a lift to securing $4 million in donations required as part of a $29 million funding package toward renovating the 50 year old facility. According to Ben Watson, Chief Executive Officer of the Chadron State Foundation, $1.57 million has been raised toward the goal.

We are well on our way to meeting our goal,” Watson said. “The Math Science Building is a second home to its students, and the faculty in those disciplines assist in the development of many of western Nebraska’s medical professionals and teachers.”

Chadron State College President Randy Rhine echoed Watson’s enthusiasm and thanked all who have donated.