Chadron State Foundation selects new CEO

CHADRON – The Chadron State Foundation selected Ben Watson, a Chadron native and Chadron State College graduate, as its new Chief Executive Officer during its Board of Directors’ meeting Oct. 21. Watson began working for the CS Foundation as its first Director of Major Gifts in 2016. He replaces Connie Rasmussen, who announced her retirement in September.

Watson, who officially begins his new duties Jan. 2, 2018, is eager to get started.

“I love Chadron State College and the Chadron community. I’ve also been fortunate to meet our wonderful alumni of this institution who are committed to creating positive outcomes for Chadron State students and faculty,” Watson said. “The Foundation and Chadron State College has benefitted greatly from the leadership of Connie Rasmussen. While great progress has been realized, the needs remain significant. I look forward to working with the Foundation Board and the stellar staff at the Foundation and CSC to meet future challenges while supporting a place we all hold dear.”

The non-profit Chadron State Foundation raises money to support Chadron State College and provides scholarship and program support for students. As of June 2017, the CS Foundation has $18.1 million in endowment funds and more than $21.5 million in assets.