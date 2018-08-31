Chadron woman accused of physically abusing young boy

A Chadron woman was arrested Thursday night for physically abusing a small child after Police responded to two different calls regarding the welfare of the boy.

Lt. Rick Hickstein says, a man told officers he had observed a woman he identified as 35 year old Jessica Sauzo kick the young boy after pushing him to the ground. The man says he walked the boy away from the area, took him to the home, and called Police. Sauzo had told Police her son fell in an irrigation ditch and a strange man took the child to his home.

Hickstein says, during the investigation Sauzo became upset, punching and kicking officers. She was arrested for the felonies of child abuse and assault on an officer as well as three misdemeanors. The child was placed into state custody.