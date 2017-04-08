Chadron woman attacked by dogs; civilian and police help save her

A Chadron woman was attacked by 5 dogs Friday morning , setting off a tense hour-long standoff between police and the dogs.

Chadron Police Lt Rick Hickstein says a passing motorist saw the woman being attacked, with the dogs taking her to the ground and attacking together as she lay on her back.

The motorist called 911, stopped, and used pepper spray on the dogs…allowing the woman to escape. Hickstein believes the actions of the man, whose name was not released, saved the woman’s life.

The dogs then turned on the man, but he was able to get in his pickup before the dogs reached him. Officer Scott DeBock arrived just as the man was entering the pickup and became the new target.

Hickstein and Sergeant Aron Chrisman joined DeBock as 2 of the dogs ran off and the other 3 charged at the officers multiple times with DeBock thwarting one by hitting one of the pit bulls with his taser.

All 5 dogs regrouped at their home on Oak Street, but Hickstein, Chrisman, and DeBock were able to keep them contained while Dr John Gamby of the Panhandle Veterinary Clinic and White River Feed owner Cody Brooks responded with drugs and a tranquilizer gun that were used to knock out 3 of the dogs inside the house.

Hickstein says the two remaining dogs were captured a short time later and all 5 dogs were taken to the veterinarian clinic where they were secured. He admits it was a scary situation, but praises Chrisman, DeBock, the staff at the dispatch center, and the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism.

Lt Hickstein gives special thanks to Brooks and Gamby, saying their work kept the situation from escalating and allowed all 5 pit bulls to be captured with no injury to them or any human.

The pedestrian was taken by private vehicle to Chadron Community Hospital where she received treatment for numerous injuries to various regions of the body

The owner of the dogs, 35-year old Benjamin Harvey, was cited for multiple violations of Chadron ordinances including 5 counts of Dog At Large, 5 counts of not having city animal licenses with 3 not having immunization shots, and 1 county of violating the kennel license ordinance for having more than 3 dogs.