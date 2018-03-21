Chadron woman federally indicted on drug distribution charge

A 35-year-old Chadron woman has been federally charged in a two count indictment stemming from her February arrest.

Sara Boyd is charged with: Conspiracy to Distribute Less Than 50 Kilograms of Marijuana and Possession With Intent to Distribute Less Than 50 Kilograms of Marijuana.

Last month Chadron Police were dispatched to Maverik after getting a call about a woman sleeping in a vehicle next to one of the gas pumps. Officers made contact with the lone occupant- Boyd – who gave consent to search the car.

During the initial search, officers found 5.8 grams of methamphetamine and a meth pipe. Police obtained a search warrant for the rest of the vehicle and found 70 pounds of high grade marijuana with an estimated street value of $500,000.

Officers also found $6,783.74 in cash and ledgers which indicated the marijuana was en-route to Iowa, Ohio and Indiana.

Each federal charge carries a maximum of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. There is also an allegation to forfeit the cash that was seized during the February arrest.