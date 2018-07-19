Chaloupka: Gage County needs to acknowledge $28 million judgement

Scottsbluff attorney Maren Chaloupka says it is time the Gage County Commissioners “acknowledge the judgement” and pay the Beatrice Six the $28.1 million awarded to them for wrongfully being convicted of murder.

Chaloupka, who represents one of the six, Debra Shelden, told KNEB News the Commissioners are “still in a state of denial.”

Chaloupka said, “This case really began in 2009, and Gage County has continued to deny what has become more and more obvious with every judgement that is handed down by juries, judges, and appellate courts. They all agree that it is time for Gage County to accept accountability. ”

Gage County is now considering appealing the judgement to the U.S. Supreme Court. Chaloupka says if any court would reverse the ruling or reduce the judgement they would be saying political subdivisions have no accountability and “can do whatever they want to citizens, including incarcerating them in this case for a total of seventy seven years.”

Chaloupka says for the U.S. Supreme Court to accept reviewing the case, Gage County would have to show there is an “unsettled question”. But Chaloupka says the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals twice in two years said “there is not an unsettled question here and this is not a close case”.