Chamber program seeks to help you understand, use your personality traits

If you’ve ever wondered about the power of your personal behavioral style and how it interacts or conflicts with others, you have just a few days left to sign up for a special program offered by the Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber Executive Director Karen Anderson tells KNEB News individual personality profiling is part of the presentation April 11th by Julie Weingart of JNW Consulting. “The personality profiling has four major types, or DISC; Dominance, Influence, Steadiness and Consciousness,” says Anderson. “All of us have all four, but some of us have higher strengths, so it’s really an eye-opener.”

Cost for either a morning or afternoon session of the program is $35 for chamber members, $45 for non-members.

However, the deadline to register is April 4th, and you can do so by calling the chamber at 632-2133 or emailing office@scottsbluffgering.net.