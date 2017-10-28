class="post-template-default single single-post postid-268407 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Change to Winter Hours Sunday at Scotts Bluff National Monument

BY Dave Strang | October 28, 2017
Strang/RRN/KNEB

The temperatures are getting cooler and the daylight hours are getting shorter. The result is fewer visitors at Scotts Bluff National Monument.

Starting Sunday, October 29 the Visitor Center hours will change to 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the Summit Road closing at 4:00 p.m.

Scotts Bluff National Monument will continue to be open daily; as always, the grounds and trails will remain open until sunset.

For additional information about Scotts Bluff National Monument programs and schedules, please call 308-436-9700.

