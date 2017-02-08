Changes coming at the Monument Mall

You will be seeing changes at the Monument Mall in the near future.

Manager Christa Scott confirms long-time tenant Vanity is closing its doors March 1st as part of a corporate reorganization that has a number of stores shutting down. Scott also confirmed the kitchen part of Kitchen and Company is closing as part of a move that has the gourmet coffee, smoothies and pastries portion of the business eventually moving to another location at the mall and operating under a different name.

Scott says the mall is working on locating a Family Fun Center at the mall, trying to sign Planet Bounce as a permanent tenant after they have had success being at the facility Saturday afternoons. Scott says mall owner RockStep Capital is also trying to negotiate a couple of corporate contracts that would put some new businesses in the mall. Scott also indicated they are working on attracting a photography business and a new yogurt shop.

Scott says the mall is also trying to bring in some “Mom and Pop” shops, noting they are willing to match whatever rent the owners are paying now.