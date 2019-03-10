Chappell man dies from injuries in Mar 2 accident

Authorities say a Deuel County man has died from injuries suffered in a one-vehicle accident a week ago.

According to a release on the Deuel County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page, deputies were called to the accident scene around 6 p.m. Mar. 2, finding a vehicle driven by Larry Dickenson of Chappell had struck a light pole.

Dickinson was taken from the scene by Chappell Ambulance to the Julesburg, Colo. hospital, where he later passed away.

Authorities say Dickinson was eastbound on Highway 30 when he lost control of the vehicle near the Frenchman Valley Co-op gas station. Several citizens had stopped to render aid before emergency responders arrived.

Chappell Fire and Rescue and Nebraska Department of Transportation staff also responded to the scene.