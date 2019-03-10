class="post-template-default single single-post postid-371151 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Chappell man dies from injuries in Mar 2 accident

BY Scott Miller | March 10, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Chappell man dies from injuries in Mar 2 accident

Authorities say a Deuel County man has died from injuries suffered in a one-vehicle accident a week ago.

According to a release on the Deuel County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page, deputies were called to the accident scene around 6 p.m.  Mar. 2, finding a vehicle driven by Larry Dickenson of Chappell had struck a light pole.

Dickinson was taken from the scene by Chappell Ambulance to the Julesburg, Colo. hospital, where he later passed away.

Authorities say  Dickinson was eastbound on Highway 30 when he lost control of the vehicle near the Frenchman Valley Co-op gas station. Several citizens had stopped to render aid before emergency responders arrived.

Chappell Fire and Rescue and Nebraska Department of Transportation staff also responded to the scene.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments