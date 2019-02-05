Chappell stabbing suspect charged with First Degree Murder

A 49-year-old Chappell woman accused of stabbing a man last month now faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Court records show that Susan Glenn’s initial charge of first-degree assault was amended to a murder charge on Friday. An autopsy conducted by Dr. Peter Schlike on victim Robert Mick showed that his death was homicide based on autopsy results, Mick’s medical history and photos of the weapon used in the assault.

Prosecutors allege Glenn stabbed Mick outside a trailer home in Chappell Jan. 13 and she fled before being arrested later that day. Mick died at his home four days after the attack.

In a hearing Monday, District Court Judge Derek Weimer set a February 21st preliminary hearing on the murder charge, but records indicated Judge Weimer anticipates that date will likely change. If convicted on the murder charge, a 1A Felony, Glenn faces a penalty of life in prison.