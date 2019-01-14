Chappell woman charged in Sunday stabbing

A 49-year-old Panhandle woman has been arrested following a Sunday stabbing at a Chappell residence.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched to Dana Avenue for a disturbance where a woman stabbed a man and then fled the area.

The suspect was identified as 49-year-old Susan Glenn of Chappell, and deputies from Deuel and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate Glenn. She was interviewed at the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested.

The victim received treatment and was transported to Sidney Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.

No formal charges have been filed as of 7:30 a.m. Monday, and the case remains under investigation. Glenn is being detained at the Lincoln County Detention Center in North Platte.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office, the Sidney Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.