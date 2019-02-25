Charges filed after newborn died from mother’s meth use

A 34-year-old Scottsbluff woman has been criminally charged after her newborn child died shortly after birth due to the mother’s suspected use of methamphetamine.

Court documents say Amanda Pourier has been charged with one count of: Permitting a Child to Contact Methamphetamine.

Court documents say police were dispatched to Regional West after a child passed away shortly after birth and the mother making suicidal statements.

Officials say Pourier gave birth to child only 14 weeks into her pregnancy, and admitted to using methamphetamine the day before she gave birth. Authorities also noticed bruising in her arms consistent with injecting substances.

A warrant for her arrest was issued on Friday, and she will make her first appearance on the charge on Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court.