Charges filed against Gering inmates

New criminal charges have been filed against several inmates at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

Sheriff Mark Overman says that on Monday evening, 30-year-old Julio Bernal spit in the face of Corrections Officers after he was removed from a disturbance that occurred earlier that night. Bernal reportedly also made threats to harm another officer.

Overman says on Tuesday morning as officers were moving to another location, Bernal allegedly spit in the face of another officer.

Additionally, around 7 a.m. Tuesday, 30-year-old inmate Travis Michael Dean reportedly threw urine on a Corrections Officer when the C.O. was retrieving a breakfast tray from Dean’s cell.

For each instance, deputies filed a charge of: Assault with a bodily fluid against a public safety officer.