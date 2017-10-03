Charity Poker Tournament raises over $10k for local Alzheimer’s organization

Organizers of a unique fundraiser presented a check for $8,100 to the Friends of Alzheimer’s Dementia organization on Tuesday. Actually, with direct donations to the organization, a total of $10,500 was raised through the event.

The benefit was held on September 14th, to assist the Friends of Alzheimer’s Dementia organization in their mission directly within the Panhandle.

Over fifty people attended the event which featured food, drinks, a raffle and Charity Poker Tournament at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Jack Baker and other organizers would like to thank all who sponsored the event, donated, attended and played.

Below are a list of the sponsors and the raffle prizes and their donors from the tournament:

2017 Charity Poker Tournament Sponsors

ACE Level ($1000 donation)

* B&C Steel

* Baker & Associates

* Bytes Computer & Network Solutions

* Sam Adams & Family

* Kelley Bean

* Kelley/Selzer Family Trust

* Eric Reichert Construction

KING Level ($500 donation)

* Domino’s – Mike Hackett

* JG Elliott Insurance Center

* Specialized Engineering Solutions

* Fisher Roofing & Restoration

* Lex & Jenny Larsen

* Jason & Sami Webb

* Brandy Reichert with Edward Jones Investments

QUEEN Level ($250 donation)

* Simmons Olsen Law Firm

* Carr-Trumbull Lumber Company

* Gary’s Cleaning & Restoration Services

* West Nebraska Claims Service

* Carr & Sarah Trumbull

* Hunter & Tish Kosman

* Hod & Willa Kosman

* Tom & Marg Dredla

* Travis Hiner

2017 Charity Poker Tournament Raffle Prizes

1. Round of Golf for Four at Scotts Bluff Country Club – Donated by Scotts Bluff Country Club

2. Grizzly Cooler with 2017 Eclipse Decal – Donated by Paul Reed Construction

3. 5’-6’ Pinyon Pine – Donated by Scottsbluff Landscaping

4. Poker Set – Donated by Baker & Associates

5. Husker Gift Basket – Donated by Teacher’s Corner & More

6. Back Flow Test – Donated by Tri-State Irrigation

7. Husky Tool Box – Donated by Jack Baker

8. Popcorn Basket – Donated by Big Red Popcorn