Charity softball event raises thousands for Panhandle Humane Society

The Panhandle Humane Society has received a boost of several thousand dollars, thanks to the 2nd Annual Guns N Hoses charity softball game.

Local firefighters and law enforcement officers presented a $2,966 check to the organization Thursday from proceeds generated from the June 29th contest. This year, the Hoses won 9-2.

In partnership with Chuck and Myra Heeman, owners of the Western Nebraska Pioneers, the Gering and Scottsbluff Police Officers, along with Nebraska State Patrol Troopers and BNSF Police took to the field at Oregon Trail Stadium in Gering to face off against Gering , Scottsbluff and Banner County Firefighters. During the game, agencies also passed a boot along to raise funds for fallen State Trooper Jerry Smith. $600 was given to the Nebraska State Patrol to present to the family of Trooper Smith.

Officer Riley Smith, Firefighter Ken Hauck and Cadet Adam Sauer presented the check to the Humane Society staff. The overall annual event couldn’t be possible without the dedicated police officers and firefighters, Western Nebraska Pioneers and the entire community. The agencies involved thank all that participated and look forward to raising more funds for charity next year.