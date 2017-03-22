Cheney supports GOP health care plan

Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney says she supports the Republican-sponsored health care bill.

Cheney tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the proposal would give flexibility to states and individuals that would make insurance more affordable for consumers.

The bill would repeal major parts of former President Barack Obama’s health law. The House is scheduled to vote on the proposal Thursday.

Cheney says the proposal does exactly what needs to be done in terms of replacing the current health law with a system that “puts people back in charge.”

The first-term Republican says she likes the plan to allow states to convert Medicaid payments into block grants. She says the block grant would allow Wyoming the flexibility to distribute funding as it sees fit.