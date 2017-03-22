class="post-template-default single single-post postid-223807 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Cheney supports GOP health care plan

BY Associated Press | March 22, 2017
Home News Regional News
Cheney supports GOP health care plan
Liz Cheney

Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney says she supports the Republican-sponsored health care bill.

Cheney tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the proposal would give flexibility to states and individuals that would make insurance more affordable for consumers.

The bill would repeal major parts of former President Barack Obama’s health law. The House is scheduled to vote on the proposal Thursday.

Cheney says the proposal does exactly what needs to be done in terms of replacing the current health law with a system that “puts people back in charge.”

The first-term Republican says she likes the plan to allow states to convert Medicaid payments into block grants. She says the block grant would allow Wyoming the flexibility to distribute funding as it sees fit.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments